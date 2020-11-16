-
A number of COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway in the United States, including here in Austin. The findings on whether a potential vaccine is safe and…
If a vaccine against the coronavirus became available at a low cost, 42% of Texas registered voters said they would try to get it, and 36% said they…
There are now quite a few COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline, but two seem to be making promising progress: the one designed by the US biotechnology…
From Texas Standard:For some, how they feel about the science, treatment and prevention of COVID-19 is related to their political beliefs.Back in April,…
Public health officials say a promising coronavirus vaccine is on its way in 2021. But does that matter if only half of Americans say they're willing to get such a vaccination?
A Texas Children's Hospital nurse allegedly described a young patient with the measles in a Facebook post affirming her opposition to vaccines. The hospital says patient privacy is a "top priority."