Austin Public Health warns of another possible measles exposure

A visitor to Austin was contagious with measles during their visit from April 25 to 27, Austin Public Health said Tuesday.

The sick individual is an El Paso resident. The El Paso Department of Public Health “was able to gather limited details about the individual’s visit to Austin,” APH shared in a news release. However, the department did learn that the person visited Terry Black’s Barbecue on Barton Springs Road on Saturday, April 26. Other locations may be confirmed as the health departments continue to investigate.

APH representatives said anyone who visited Terry Black’s between 8 and 11 p.m. on that date should monitor for possible measles symptoms until May 17. Symptoms can include fever, a red, spotty rash, cough, runny nose and eyes and small, white spots inside the mouth.

People are encouraged to contact a doctor by phone immediately if symptoms for the highly infectious disease do occur. Anyone who is pregnant, unvaccinated or immunocompromised that visited the restaurant during the identified time frame may want to consider preemptively calling their doctor to ask about preemptive treatment, according to APH.

This possible exposure is not thought to be linked to a confirmed Austin case APH announced in late April. APH released a list of possible exposure sites linked to that case, but has not yet announced any subsequent positive cases.