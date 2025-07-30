© 2025 KUT Public Media

Austin Police investigating assault of trans woman at Barton Springs as possible hate crime

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:08 AM CDT
Leila Saidane
/
KUT News
Police are asking for information about an assault on the free side of Barton Springs Pool, often referred to as Barking Springs.

Austin police are looking for a man accused of assaulting at least two people last weekend near the Barton Creek spillway.

The Austin Police Department said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. A post on Reddit said three men harassed and assaulted a trans woman and her friends near the spillway on the other side of the Barton Springs Pool. According to accounts, a bystander stepped in and was seriously injured.

APD did not identify the suspect or the victims, but said a man was treated by Austin-Travis County EMS and taken to a hospital. Police said "an unknown male began a verbal altercation, which escalated into a physical assault involving multiple individuals" and that a bystander was injured.

The bystander's parents started a GoFundMe for his medical expenses, which had raised nearly $54,000 as of Wednesday morning. They said their son has gashes on his head, a concussion and a broken jaw.

APD is asking witnesses or anyone with video or other information to call police at 512-974-2000 or the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. People can also report tips anonymously on the Austin Crime Stoppers site.
Tags
Crime & Justice Barton Springs PoolKUTTransgenderHate CrimesAustin Police Department
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is KUT's government accountability reporter. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
