Austin says it's prepared to keep potential winter storm outages minimal

KUT 90.5 | By Luz Moreno-Lozano
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:45 PM CST
Icicles hang from a telephone pole and electricity power lines in south Austin during the ice, sleet, freezing rain and cold temperatures of a 2022 Winter Storm.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Power outages are likely if a winter storm event happens, but Austin leaders say they are working to keep them minimal.

The National Weather Service is forecasting warmer and dryer-than-normal conditions for the Austin area this winter. But meteorologist Jason Runyan said high-impact storms are still possible. Historically, these winter storms tend to occur in January and February.

“So pay attention and stay aware as we move into the peak of our winter season,” Runyan said.

In a joint news conference Monday afternoon, Ausin Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and other city and county leaders said they are ready for when another round of severe cold weather hits, making preparations to keep roads clear, utilities functioning and people safe. But Watson said despite these efforts, the response will not be flawless.

“How we prepare and how we react will never be perfect,” Watson said. “Some things just aren't anticipated, but we are going to be prepared to react as fast as humanly possible.”

Watson said Austin Energy crews are working to keep power outages minimal by trimming trees and weather-proofing equipment. But outages are likely to happen during an ice storm or another severe weather event.

“It is inevitable,” he said. “But we are preparing to make sure there are as few as humanly possible. And when there are outages, we can restore power as fast as humanly possible.”

Providing a warm place for people to sleep overnight is also part of the winter preparedness plan. Chris Anderson, deputy director for the city’s Homeless Strategy Office, said the city will continue to provide shelter and warming centers to those in need.

Officials also encouraged residents to prepare emergency kits with items like flashlights, extra blankets, batteries and medications, and to stay informed on weather threats and local response. You can sign up for alerts at warncentraltexas.org
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Luz Moreno-Lozano is the Austin City Hall reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lmorenolozano@kut.org. Follow her on X @LuzMorenoLozano.
