Live music, political protests and everything in between: The photos that defined Austin in 2025

This year brought news big and small to Austin, and KUT's multimedia staff was here to capture the moments that defined 2025, from a busy legislative session to festivals to protests at the Capitol and downtown.

Their cameras also helped bring us the stories of our neighbors: a presidential tailor, a sumo wrestling coach, a hip-hop manager turned cattle rancher.

We're winding down 2025 with a look at some of our favorite photos of the year:

Michael Minasi / KUT News Mason “Bric” LaDue, a hip-hop music industry professional turned cattle rancher, takes the reins off of his horse, Bolero, at his family’s ranch in Marquez, Texas, in February. LaDue's journey from touring with Wiz Khalifa to ranching was featured in Texas Standard's "Rap to the Ranch."

Patricia Lim / KUT News Jazmine Cortez screams at Austin Police Department officers and state troopers near the J.J. Pickle Federal Building in downtown Austin during the ICE out of Austin protest in June.

Lorianne Willett / Texas Standard Joseph Faraj, a tailor in North Austin, looks at photos hung in his shop in August. Faraj immigrated from Lebanon in the 1970s and runs the shop for his brother-in-law, Ghassan Karim, who tailored clothes for President Lyndon Johnson.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Rhonda, Kaylee, Khloe and Nathan Duff embrace one another at a vigil in Leander in July. Both Kaylee and Khloe lost friends to the flooding that occurred in their town a week before — one was a local high school band section leader, and another was visiting from out of town.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference regarding rural healthcare initiatives at the Texas Capitol in August.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Justin Kizzart, sumo wrestling coach with Dark Circle Sumo, warms up during a practice at Rising Sun Aikido in September. Kizzart was profiled for the podcast "This Is My Thing" — you can learn more here.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A man takes a selfie as the lead singer of Empire of the Sun jumps into the audience during their performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in October. More photos of the festival can be viewed here and here.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Juan Godinez holds a Mexican-American flag next to a woman, who did not want to be identified because she did not want to be searchable, during a “No Kings Day” protest against Trump administration policies at Auditorium Shores in October.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Janet Debelak Tyburec, of Bat Survey Solutions, measures the ears of an evening bat during a Join the Nightlife Workshop at Swift River Pecans in Lockhart in September. The bats are helping to keep pests under control at the farm.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A fan sits atop a pair of shoulders as the Strokes perform during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A girl sitting atop a car waves to the crowd during a Juneteenth parade as it winds its way down Chicon Street.

Lorianne Willett / KUTX Erin Walter, singer and bassist of Parker Woodland, performs on the lawn of the Long Center during the Drop-In in June.