Live music, political protests and everything in between: The photos that defined Austin in 2025

This year brought news big and small to Austin, and KUT's multimedia staff was here to capture the moments that defined 2025, from a busy legislative session to festivals to protests at the Capitol and downtown.
Their cameras also helped bring us the stories of our neighbors: a presidential tailor, a sumo wrestling coach, a hip-hop manager turned cattle rancher.
We're winding down 2025 with a look at some of our favorite photos of the year:
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Mason “Bric” LaDue, a hip-hop music industry professional turned cattle rancher, takes the reins off of his horse, Bolero, at his family’s ranch in Marquez, Texas, in February. LaDue's journey from touring with Wiz Khalifa to ranching was featured in Texas Standard's "
Rap to the Ranch."
Jazmine Cortez screams at Austin Police Department officers and state troopers near the J.J. Pickle Federal Building in downtown Austin during the
ICE out of Austin protest in June.
Lorianne Willett
/
Texas Standard
Joseph Faraj, a tailor in North Austin, looks at photos hung in his shop in August. Faraj immigrated from Lebanon in the 1970s and runs the shop for his brother-in-law, Ghassan Karim, who
tailored clothes for President Lyndon Johnson.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Rhonda, Kaylee, Khloe and Nathan Duff embrace one another at a
vigil in Leander in July. Both Kaylee and Khloe lost friends to the flooding that occurred in their town a week before — one was a local high school band section leader, and another was visiting from out of town.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a
press conference regarding rural healthcare initiatives at the Texas Capitol in August.
Justin Kizzart, sumo wrestling coach with Dark Circle Sumo, warms up during a practice at Rising Sun Aikido in September. Kizzart was profiled for the podcast "This Is My Thing" —
you can learn more here.
A man takes a selfie as the lead singer of Empire of the Sun jumps into the audience during their performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in October. More photos of the festival can be viewed
here and here.
Juan Godinez holds a Mexican-American flag next to a woman, who did not want to be identified because she did not want to be searchable, during a
“No Kings Day” protest against Trump administration policies at Auditorium Shores in October.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A fan sits atop a pair of shoulders as the Strokes perform during the
second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A girl sitting atop a car waves to the crowd during a
Juneteenth parade as it winds its way down Chicon Street.
Erin Walter, singer and bassist of Parker Woodland, performs on the lawn of the Long Center
during the Drop-In in June.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Protesters demonstrate against school vouchers in the Capitol rotunda ahead of a Texas House vote in April.