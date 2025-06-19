Photos: East Austin buzzes with energy and joy during annual Juneteenth parade
1 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_01.JPG
Participants in Austin's Juneteenth parade wave to the crowd along Chicon Street.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
2 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_15.JPG
Members of the Texas Supremacy of Music and Arts Conservatory summer marching band perform during the parade.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
3 of 13 — 20250619_juneteenth_LS_01.JPG
A woman wears a flag in her hair as she watches the city’s annual Juneteenth parade move down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Leila Saidane / KUT News
4 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_03.JPG
Children dive for candy thrown during the parade.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
5 of 13 — 20250619_juneteenth_LS_15.JPG
The CapMetro marching band plays at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Chicon Street.
Leila Saidane / KUT News
6 of 13 — 20250619_juneteenth_LS_06.JPG
An Austin Fire Department truck drives past the crowd along the route.
Leila Saidane / KUT News
7 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_14.JPG
The Austin All Star Band performs during the parade.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
8 of 13 — 20250619_juneteenth_LS_09.JPG
The crowd watches the H-E-B float pass by.
Leila Saidane / KUT News
9 of 13 — 20250619_juneteenth_LS_16.JPG
The color guard for Revive the Culture Summer HBCU Band Camp from The Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory performs during the parade.
Leila Saidane / KUT News
10 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_08.JPG
A Cap Metro bus is decorated for Juneteenth.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
11 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_10.JPG
Members of the UT Austin football team walk in the parade.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
12 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_07.JPG
Parade attendees wave and reach out for candy.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
13 of 13 — 20250619_JuneteenthParade_MM_16.JPG
A child waves to the crowd from the Heritage Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center float.
Michael Minasi / KUT News
Austin held its 27th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, marking 160 years since Union troops arrived in Galveston with the news of emancipation.
The Texas heat didn’t stop people from lining the streets with lawn chairs, as children eagerly caught candy from parade participants. The route buzzed with energy and joy from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Rosewood Avenue, as marchers danced, waved and celebrated.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, but Austinites have been celebrating since 1867. The holiday commemorates the day troops arrived in Galveston to announce all enslaved people in Texas were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.