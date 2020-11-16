-
As hundreds of Black Austinites flocked to Givens Park on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United…
-
"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," states General Order No. 3.
-
Here are several ways you can celebrate and learn more about Juneteenth:While President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 is recognized as the…
-
Calls have been mounting to make Juneteenth a national holiday amid protests for police reforms and racial justice. Juneteenth commemorates the day when…
-
From Texas Standard:The first Juneteenth was not the celebration that it is today. June 19, 1865 was the first day of a federal occupation of Texas, and…
-
For the first time in a decade, members of Congress examined the topic of reparations for African Americans over slavery at a hearing on a proposed study…
-
June 19 marks Juneteenth, a celebration of the de facto end of slavery in the United States.For hundreds of thousands of African-Americans stuck in…
-
Spectators lined the streets in East Austin on Saturday for the annual Juneteenth parade, which celebrates the end of slavery in Texas.WATCH: Austin's…
-
On this Juneteenth, people in Austin had a chance to get a taste of history.The holiday celebrates Union Gen. Gordon Granger delivering news of the…
-
The city celebrated the end of slavery in Texas with its annual Juneteenth parade in East Austin on Saturday.Also known as "Freedom Day," Juneteenth marks…