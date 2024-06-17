Police identify two people killed during Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock

Round Rock police on Monday released the names of two people killed during a shooting on Saturday in Old Settlers Park.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, from Manor, and Ara Duke, 54, from Pflugerville, were shot and killed after a fight broke out between two groups during Round Rock's annual Juneteenth celebration, police said.

Police said neither Vicknair or Duke were involved in the fight.

Fourteen others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. As of Sunday night, most had been released from the hospital, and those still receiving treatment were in stable condition, police said.

The Austin Bar Association released a statement about Vicknair on Monday, identifying her as one of its members.

"Austin Bar and AYLA member Lyndsey D. Vicknair of The Chapman Firm was killed at the Round Rock Juneteenth concert. Our prayers go out to her husband, Kevin, and their three children," the statement read.

Duke was an employee of IDEA Public Schools, working at the organization's Rundberg campus. The school posted a letter to social media on Sunday night, informing families of her death.

"It is with great sadness that I must share that one of our founding staff members, Ara Duke, passed away on June 15, 2024. She was a wonderful person, loved by her family, friends, and entire Rattler family. We will miss her greatly," the school's principal, Sylvia Mejia, wrote in the letter.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and are asking anyone with knowledge or information about the incident to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov.

Police also ask that people upload any photos or video evidence using the following link: https://roundrockpdtx.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2406150024