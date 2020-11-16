-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has challenged Round Rock City Council’s decision to move its May 2020 elections to May 2021.The council had originally…
The Round Rock Independent School District's Board of Trustees approved boundary changes Thursday for six schools. The changes will affect students at…
Democrats who want to be Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter's challenger in November think focusing on health care will turn the 31st District north of…
Recent reports show hate crimes against Muslims in the U.S. have spiked to levels not seen since just after 9/11. This has led one Austin-area Muslim…
It’s no secret that development is booming in Austin and its surrounding suburbs. Just north of Austin, the city of Round Rock is working to accommodate…
Dell completed its merger with EMC Corporation today. The new merged company pushes Dell farther on its trajectory away from its roots as a computer maker…
An Austin-area Muslim community that helps maintain a stretch of road in Round Rock had its official Adopt-A-Highway sign vandalized. The sign is on A.W.…
These days Austin is known as much for traffic as it is for live music or five-hour-long barbecue lines. If you've been commuting in Austin for a while,…
The St. David's Foundation says it will spend $2 million to help fund a master's of science in nursing program at the Texas State University Round Rock…
One of the biggest employers in Central Texas is cutting jobs.Dell let affected employees know about the reductions yesterday. The company says the cuts…