Austin ISD reinstates Chief Financial Officer Ed Ramos after arrest unrelated to district work

KUT 90.5 | By Becky Fogel
Published August 16, 2024 at 9:14 AM CDT
A closeup of the Austin ISD Central Office building has a blurry tree branch on the left hand side and more central is the building sign that reads in red letters "Austin" and in smaller black letters it reads "Independent School District."
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Austin ISD reinstated its chief financial officer on Thursday after the Williamson County District Attorney's Office said it will not prosecute him for alleged insurance fraud.

Superintendent Matias Segura placed Ramos on leave on July 31 — the same day he was arrested on felony insurance fraud charges unrelated to his work for the district.

The arrest warrant from the Round Rock Police Department indicated the alleged fraudulent insurance claim was for about $5,423.

Though he has been reinstated, Ramos is leaving the district and his last day is Friday. He submitted his resignation on July 23 to pursue other job opportunities. Austin said he is leaving the district in “good standing.”

“Ramos served our district for three years and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the district statement said.

Segura named Katrina Montgomery, who served as the assistant superintendent of finance for three years, as Austin ISD's interim chief financial officer earlier this month.

Becky Fogel
Becky Fogel is the education reporter at KUT.
