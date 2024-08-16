Austin ISD reinstates Chief Financial Officer Ed Ramos after arrest unrelated to district work

Austin ISD reinstated Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos on Thursday following the decision from the Williamson County District Attorney's Office to not prosecute Ramos for the insurance fraud charges against him.

Superintendent Matias Segura placed Ramos on leave on July 31 — the same day he was arrested on felony insurance fraud charges unrelated to his work for the district.

The arrest warrant from the Round Rock Police Department indicated the alleged fraudulent insurance claim was for about $5,423.

Though he has been reinstated, Ramos is leaving the district and his last day is Friday. He submitted his resignation on July 23 to pursue other job opportunities. Austin said he is leaving the district in “good standing.”

“Ramos served our district for three years and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the district statement said.

Segura named Katrina Montgomery, who served as the assistant superintendent of finance for three years, as Austin ISD's interim chief financial officer earlier this month.