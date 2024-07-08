Police arrest third suspect in deadly shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

Round Rock police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the city's Juneteenth celebration last month.

Eighteen-year-old Keshawn Dixon was arrested in Killeen and transported to the Bell County Jail on Saturday, according to a news release from the police department.

Dixon has been charged with deadly conduct — a third-degree felony. Police said additional charges are possible.

Ricky Thompson III, a 17-year-old from Manor, was arrested last month for his alleged role in the shooting. Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony.

A "male juvenile suspect" was also taken into custody last month in connection with the shooting, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, of Manor, and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville, were killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the event. More than a dozen others were injured.

People who have video or information about the incident are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.