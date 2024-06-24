Police arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

Round Rock police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the city's Juneteenth celebration earlier this month.

The police department said a "male juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center," according to a news release on Friday.

Police did not release the name or age of the suspect.

Ricky Thompson III, a 17-year-old from Manor, was arrested last week for his alleged role in the shooting. Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, of Manor, and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville, were killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the event. More than a dozen others were injured.

People who have video or information about the incident are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.