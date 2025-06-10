Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Austin

This story was updated on June 11 with an additional event.

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston to announce that all enslaved people in Texas were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Since then, Black communities have celebrated their freedom with events during the week around June 19.

In 1979, Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas and was celebrated officially for the first time in 1980. It was designated as a federal holiday in 2021. Here are some of the ways Austin is celebrating the 160-year-old proclamation of freedom.

Stay Black & Live, June 10-19

Presented by the George Washington Carver Museum and Six Square, the citywide Juneteenth celebration includes events throughout the week leading up to June 19. A Free Your Mind Symposium Series with speakers in innovation and education will take place Tuesday and Wednesday (June 10-11), followed by a music festival and barbecue cookout on Saturday (June 14) and a community remembrance ceremony for the deceased on June 19. The events are free, and times vary by event.

Round Rock Juneteenth Festival, June 13-14

The Austin suburb’s free Juneteenth festival will feature live music, food and cultural activities near Yonkers Point on the north side of Old Settlers Park. Festivities start at 6 p.m. both nights. Tickets for the barbecue taste off on Friday are sold separately.

Juneteenth Block Party, June 14

The city of Leander will host festivities at Robin Bledsoe Park starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will feature live music and art, food vendors, a basketball tournament and a word from the mayor.

ACC Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event, June 18

Austin Community College will host its annual Juneteenth celebration featuring live music, games and free food at the Eastview Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Texas Juneteenth Parade & Festival, June 19

The free parade, fit with floats and local bands, will start at 10 a.m., traveling down Chicon Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Rosewood Avenue. Local food and merchandise vendors will continue the festival at Rosewood Park until 9 p.m.

Hella Free: The Juneteenth Function, June 19

The free event at Empire Control Room from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. will be “nothing but good vibes, dope music, dancing, and a crowd that knows how to party with purpose,” according to one of the night’s DJs.

Bodega Nights: Juneteenth Celebration, June 19

Hosted at the Volstead Lounge, the DJ-led event is 21-and-up with no cover charge.

Travis County Juneteenth, June 20

The county is hosting its 36th annual Juneteenth celebration. The festivities will include music, games, food and informational booths, all to celebrate the theme: "Still We Rise. Celebrating the Journey with Power and Purpose." The event is free and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 800 Lavaca St.

Juneteenth: Rock the Block, June 20

As part of its ongoing Rock the Block event series, Pflugerville will host a Juneteenth celebration featuring live music from the Peterson Brothers, an Austin-based, Americana-fusion duo. The festivities will be held downtown from 8 to 10 p.m., and admission is free.

Juneteenth Book Club Brunch, June 21

The Austin Public Library will host a brunch at the Windsor Park Branch to discuss “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein and an accompanying short film from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. At the Cepeda Branch, there will be hands-on activities for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. celebrating the history of Juneteenth. The events are free.

Inaugural Martindale Juneteenth Celebration, June 21

The Austin suburb will host its first ever Juneteenth festival with live music, speakers and food vendors. The community event starts at 11:30 a.m. and is free.

DRUMLine Live Juneteenth Tour, June 22

The international tour is coming to Bass Concert Hall at 3 p.m. The performance honors the marching band tradition at historically Black colleges and universities with syncopated, choreographed energy. Tickets start at $35.

NCHM Juneteenth Celebration, June 22

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can get lunch, go on a guided tour of slave quarters and hear a gospel choir at the Neill-Cochran House Museum. The free event celebrates community, Juneteenth and the opening of a newly-installed interior mural.

A Juneteenth Celebration, June 24

Thinkery on Mueller will host a free Family Night event to celebrate Black heritage and freedom. The festivities include arts, crafts, live demonstrations and ways to learn about Black inventors.

Austin African American Book Festival, June 27-28

After Marita Golden’s Black writers workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27, festivities on June 28 include conversations with best-selling authors, historians and activists. The free festival programmed events for adults and children and will be at Carver Library and Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is recommended.

