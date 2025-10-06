© 2025 KUT Public Media

ACL Fest in photos: Sabrina Carpenter, RIIZE, Luke Combs and more take the stage

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
A man leaps into the air above a stage as he performs in front of a crowd.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Cage the Elephant performs on the first day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off the first of two weekends, bringing the usual crowds, heat, flags, special appearance rumors and performances from some of today’s biggest artists and up-and-coming acts.

Social feeds were full of speculation about a Taylor Swift performance, but instead Sabrina Carpenter fans were treated to a guest appearance from ‘90s' country superstar Shania Twain.

Hillary Duff danced onstage with Role Model to cheers from fans, and RIIZE made history as the first K-Pop band to grace the ACL Fest stage.

The festival continues next weekend, offering live music fans the chance to experience three more days of sun-filled music at Zilker Park.

Haute & Freddy performs on American Express stage during Austin City Limits Festival on Zilker metropolitan park on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Haute & Freddy brought the energy to the American Express stage.
Empire of the Sun performs at Austin City Limits Festival on Miller Lite Stage at Zilker metropolitan park Miller Lite Stage on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
The lead singer for Empire of the Sun leaps into a crowd during their set.
T-Pain performs on American Express Stage during Austin City Limits Festival on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
T-Pain performs at the festival.
People cool off during ACL Weekend 1 on October 5, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUTX
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
While temperatures weren't as hot as last year, the weekend did include 90-degree days, prompting fans to find any opportunity to cool down.
Fans cheer for Role Model on the T-Mobile stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker metropolitan park metropolitan park on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Fans of Role Model reach out to hold hands as he performs.
The Dare performs on Miller Lite Stage during Austin City Limits Festival at the Zilker metropolitan park on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Harrison Patrick Smith performs as The Dare on the Miller Lite Stage.
Wet Leg performs on American Express stage during Austin City Limits Festival on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Wet Leg lead singer Rhian Teasdale stares down the crowd during the band's set.
A group of friends look at a screen reflecting their appearance.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
A group of festivalgoers look at a screen broadcasting their poses.
RIIZE performs as the first K-pop artitst at Austin City Limits on the BeatBox stage at Zilker metropolitan park on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUT News
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
RIIZE, the first K-pop band to perform at the ACL Fest, dances for the crowd.
Hilary Duff came out as “Sally” during Role Model’s set at ACL Weekend 1 on October 3, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUTX
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Hilary Duff came out as “Sally” during Role Model’s set at ACL. Role Model brings an audience member or celebrity out to dance every time he performs the song.
Luke Combs performs as the headliner on American Express stage on the first day of Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker on Friday, Oct. 4, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Luke Combs performs as the headliner on the American Express stage on the first day of the festival.
People pose for a portrait at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Patricia LIm/KUT News
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
People pose for a portrait at a ACL Fest frame installation.
John Summit performs at ACL Weekend 1 on October 5, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUTX
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
John Summit performs under a sea of lasers.
Phantogram performs on The Beat Box stage during Austin City Limits on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Phantogram performs on The Beat Box stage.
Fans cheer for DJo on the Lady Bird stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker metropolitan park metropolitan park on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUTX
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Fans cheer for Djo.
Sabrina Carpenter performs at ACL Weekend 1 on October 4, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUTX
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
The Austin skyline provides a backdrop as Sabrina Carpenter performs.
Sabrina Carpenter performs at ACL Weekend 1 on October 4, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUTX
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Sabrina Carpenter performs.
ACL Fest sign is lit up in Zilker park, Saturday Oct. 4, 2025 / Shunya Carroll
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
People stand around near the rock island under the bright lights of an ACL Fest sign.

Austin City Limits Festival
KUT Staff
