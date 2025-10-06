ACL Fest in photos: Sabrina Carpenter, RIIZE, Luke Combs and more take the stage

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off the first of two weekends, bringing the usual crowds, heat, flags, special appearance rumors and performances from some of today’s biggest artists and up-and-coming acts.
Social feeds were full of speculation about a Taylor Swift performance, but instead Sabrina Carpenter fans were treated to a guest appearance from ‘90s' country superstar Shania Twain.
Hillary Duff danced onstage with Role Model to cheers from fans, and RIIZE made history as the first K-Pop band to grace the ACL Fest stage.
The festival continues next weekend, offering live music fans the chance to experience three more days of sun-filled music at Zilker Park.