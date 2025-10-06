ACL Fest in photos: Sabrina Carpenter, RIIZE, Luke Combs and more take the stage

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off the first of two weekends, bringing the usual crowds, heat, flags, special appearance rumors and performances from some of today’s biggest artists and up-and-coming acts.

Social feeds were full of speculation about a Taylor Swift performance, but instead Sabrina Carpenter fans were treated to a guest appearance from ‘90s' country superstar Shania Twain.

Hillary Duff danced onstage with Role Model to cheers from fans, and RIIZE made history as the first K-Pop band to grace the ACL Fest stage.

The festival continues next weekend, offering live music fans the chance to experience three more days of sun-filled music at Zilker Park.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Haute & Freddy brought the energy to the American Express stage.

Patricia Lim / KUT News The lead singer for Empire of the Sun leaps into a crowd during their set.

Patricia Lim / KUT News T-Pain performs at the festival.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News While temperatures weren't as hot as last year, the weekend did include 90-degree days, prompting fans to find any opportunity to cool down.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Fans of Role Model reach out to hold hands as he performs.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Harrison Patrick Smith performs as The Dare on the Miller Lite Stage.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Wet Leg lead singer Rhian Teasdale stares down the crowd during the band's set.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News A group of festivalgoers look at a screen broadcasting their poses.

Patricia Lim / KUT News RIIZE, the first K-pop band to perform at the ACL Fest, dances for the crowd.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Hilary Duff came out as “Sally” during Role Model’s set at ACL. Role Model brings an audience member or celebrity out to dance every time he performs the song.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Luke Combs performs as the headliner on the American Express stage on the first day of the festival.

Patricia Lim / KUT News People pose for a portrait at a ACL Fest frame installation.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News John Summit performs under a sea of lasers.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Phantogram performs on The Beat Box stage.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Fans cheer for Djo.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News The Austin skyline provides a backdrop as Sabrina Carpenter performs.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Sabrina Carpenter performs.