Here's a look at Austin’s 2025 fall festival lineup

Fall officially starts at the end of September, but in Austin you might not notice right away. Leaves take their time turning burnt orange, so fall is better marked by a season’s worth of events. Featuring music, art, film, literature and food, here are some of this year’s fall festivals.

Fantastic Fest – Sept. 18 – 25

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this annual festival honors all things odd, dark and unforgettable in cinema. The festival is already sold out, but if you're willing to sell your soul, you may be able to nab some tickets. Enjoy international short films, premieres, classic features, secret screenings and filmmaker Q&As at Alamo Drafthouse’s South Lamar location. You can also win badges for the 2026 festival if you correctly predict this year’s secret screenings.

Pumpkin Nights – Sept. 18 – Oct. 31

Halloween arrives in Austin early with this half-mile path decorated with sculptures carved from over 7,500 pumpkins. The festival also provides food, a fire show and family games, with ticket prices ranging from $12 to $36.

HAAM Day – Sept. 23

Going big for its 20th anniversary, this annual fundraising event helps fund health care for working-class local artists through the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Almost entirely free, choose from over 200 all-day live shows across over 100 venues – everything from traditional venues to rooftops and grocery stores. The festival also partners with local businesses that contribute some of their HAAM Day proceeds to the cause.

LEVITATION – Sept. 25 – 28

This three-day music festival has moved to a new venue with two stages and offers both day and night shows. Catch acts like late '80s rock band Pavement alongside vintage and record vendors. Tickets range from $115 to $320.

Austin City Limits – Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10–12

Drawing musicians from across the globe to Austin and stretching through Zilker Park’s more than 350 acres, ACL is the city’s largest music festival of the year. The festival features two weekends of nonstop performances from around 12 – 10 p.m. Enjoy local food, interactive art installations and Austin Kiddie Limits — a child-friendly artist lineup. Most tickets range from $170 to $5,670, but go up to $30,000 for exclusive group experiences.

Austin Horror Film Festival – Oct. 9 – 11

A three-day lineup of horror film screenings at Ballroom ATX that includes a free mixer on the first night. The second night will feature a “Schlock Block” celebration, screening low-budget horror shorts. Buy tickets online for about $14 to $83.

Austin Film Festival – Oct. 23 – 30

The festival includes eight days' worth of films, including premiers and previews, many paired with cast and crew Q&As. There's also a four-day writers conference, where attendees will hear from expert panelists, and competitions for best script, film, digital series and young filmmakers. Pass and badge prices range from $80 to $710 for individuals, and up to $6,600 for groups.

Austoberfest – Oct. 25

Celebrate this German beer festival at Scholz Garten from 12 to 10 p.m. Festivities include all-day bands, a best sausage competition, bowling and a stein-holding contest, which tests who can hold a beer pitcher out with a straight arm the longest. Ticket prices range from $40 to $250.

Viva la Vida Fest – Oct. 25

The Mexic-Arte museum is notorious for its annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival, a day to honor the lives of departed loved ones. The official celebration spans Nov. 1 and 2, but Austin commemorates a week early with festivities running from 12 to 6 p.m.

Austin Food & Wine Festival – Nov. 7 – 9

This festival unites nationwide top chefs and culinary connoisseurs at Auditorium Shores. Open to those 21+, ticket prices range from $185 to $750, and attendees can expect open-fire cooking, expert-taught cooking tips and food tastings.

Been There 4 Fest – Nov. 8

Nonprofit organization Been There uses art, film and music to fundraise for causes like homelessness, raising $3 million since 2021, according to its website . Attend for a day of live music, featuring artists like Ben Kweller, Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys. All proceeds will be divided between Been There and three other nonprofits that help people experiencing homelessness. Ticket prices are donation-based, with a $20 early bird minimum for the first 500 tickets, and $50 after that. Backstage passes are also available with a minimum donation of $500.

Austin Celtic Festival – Nov. 8 & 9

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this festival honors Celtic heritage with music, dance, games, workshops on history, and animals such as Celtic dogs and mini horses. Tickets range from $10 to $40, and children under 5 can get in free.

Texas Book Festival – Nov. 8 & 9

Continuing the 30th anniversaries trend, catch this book festival featuring over 250 international authors. While it is free to peruse the Capitol’s surrounding grounds and browse books, the festival also offers ticketed sessions with select authors like Matthew McConaughey for about $44 per speaker.

The Texas Tribune Festival – Nov. 13 – 15

This 15th annual festival assembles Texas’ intellectual and political figures to discuss topics from education and health care to arts and culture. Expect to hear from speakers like Texas state Sen. Joan Huffman and CNN anchor Jake Tapper for ticket prices ranging from $65 to $750.

Panda Fest – Nov. 14 – 16

This Asian food and culture festival will include over 40 food vendors serving dishes from across Asia, lion and K-pop dances, a cultural marketplace and attractions — including large inflatable pandas. The festival takes place at Republic Square, with tickets costing about $17.

The Austin Powwow – Nov. 22

Featuring over 300 powwow dancers, over 100 Native food and craft vendors, this festival celebrates Native Americans’ culture and heritage. Tickets cost about $10 and entry is free for children under 12.