Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat and Doechii are among the acts headlining this year's Austin City Limits music festival.

Local acts in the lineup include Geto Gala, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective, The Point, S.L. Houser, Asleep at the Wheel, Next of Kin and LP Giobbi.

The annual festival at Zilker Park takes place the weekends of Oct. 3 and 10. Tickets go on sale at noon.