Photos: At 60, Eeyore's Birthday Party shows no signs of slowing down
A large crowd came out to celebrate Austin's weirdness at Eeyore's Birthday Party in Pease Park on Saturday.
The annual event named for the melancholy donkey from Winnie-the-Pooh began as a party organized by UT Austin students 60 years ago. The festival includes drum circles, costume contests, a sack race, egg toss and face painting.
Although she missed the last couple years, Genevieve Eberz of Lexington has been coming since she was a toddler.
"I love all the people," she said during a break from juggling. "It's all very friendly."
Gabe Wheeler said he has lived in Austin for 30 years, but this was his first time at the festival.
"The world keeps on spinning, and I'm spinning with it," he said after taking a turn spinning in a rotating hoop.
The Friends of the Forest Foundation, which hosts the party, said the idea is to make enough money to be able to put on the event the next year. It said the festival has raised more than $268,000 in donations for local nonprofits over the years.