Photos: At 60, Eeyore's Birthday Party shows no signs of slowing down

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:45 AM CDT
Men playing drums while someone reaches their arms to the sky at a crowded outdoor party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
People play in a drum circle at Eeyore’s Birthday Party at Pease Park on Saturday.

A large crowd came out to celebrate Austin's weirdness at Eeyore's Birthday Party in Pease Park on Saturday.

The annual event named for the melancholy donkey from Winnie-the-Pooh began as a party organized by UT Austin students 60 years ago. The festival includes drum circles, costume contests, a sack race, egg toss and face painting.

Although she missed the last couple years, Genevieve Eberz of Lexington has been coming since she was a toddler.

"I love all the people," she said during a break from juggling. "It's all very friendly."

Gabe Wheeler said he has lived in Austin for 30 years, but this was his first time at the festival.

"The world keeps on spinning, and I'm spinning with it," he said after taking a turn spinning in a rotating hoop.

The Friends of the Forest Foundation, which hosts the party, said the idea is to make enough money to be able to put on the event the next year. It said the festival has raised more than $268,000 in donations for local nonprofits over the years.

A woman with balloons and a pointy hat poses for a photo at an outdoor party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
Stacy Wheeler poses for a portrait at Eeyore’s Birthday Party. The annual event features costume contests and face painting.
Anton blows bubbles at Eeyore’s Birthday Party in Austin, Texas, on April 26, 2025. Russell Crawford/KUT News
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
The annual event in Pease Park celebrates Austin's weirdness.
A man tumbles crosses the finish line during a sack race at an outdoor party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
Gabe Seale tumbles across the finish line of the sack race in first place.
Party goers pose for a portrait wearing heavy white make up at Eeyore’s Birthday Party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
Partygoers pose for a portrait. Organizers tout the event as "a funky, community-driven celebration that feels like a city-wide country picnic."
A group of people juggle with clubs at Eeyore’s Birthday Party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
Genevieve Eberz, center, throws clubs into the air as she and others juggle. Eberz said she's been coming to the party since she was a toddler, although she missed the last couple years.
A partygoer in costume holds a parasol covered in flowers at Eeyore’s Birthday Party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
The day features music, costumes and "joyful zaniness—an authentic, affordable celebration that reflects the heart and soul of Austin."
A group of people hide from a brief rain shower under an umbrella at an outdoor party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
A group of people hide from a brief rain shower.
A large crowd gathers to celebrate the 60th Annual Eeyore’s Birthday Party.
Russell Crawford
/
KUT News
A large crowd gathers to celebrate Eeyore’s 60th Birthday Party.
