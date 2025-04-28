Photos: At 60, Eeyore's Birthday Party shows no signs of slowing down

A large crowd came out to celebrate Austin's weirdness at Eeyore's Birthday Party in Pease Park on Saturday.

The annual event named for the melancholy donkey from Winnie-the-Pooh began as a party organized by UT Austin students 60 years ago. The festival includes drum circles, costume contests, a sack race, egg toss and face painting.

Although she missed the last couple years, Genevieve Eberz of Lexington has been coming since she was a toddler.

"I love all the people," she said during a break from juggling. "It's all very friendly."

Gabe Wheeler said he has lived in Austin for 30 years, but this was his first time at the festival.

"The world keeps on spinning, and I'm spinning with it," he said after taking a turn spinning in a rotating hoop.

The Friends of the Forest Foundation, which hosts the party, said the idea is to make enough money to be able to put on the event the next year. It said the festival has raised more than $268,000 in donations for local nonprofits over the years.

Russell Crawford / KUT News Stacy Wheeler poses for a portrait at Eeyore’s Birthday Party. The annual event features costume contests and face painting.

Russell Crawford / KUT News The annual event in Pease Park celebrates Austin's weirdness.

Russell Crawford / KUT News Gabe Seale tumbles across the finish line of the sack race in first place.

Russell Crawford / KUT News Partygoers pose for a portrait. Organizers tout the event as "a funky, community-driven celebration that feels like a city-wide country picnic."

Russell Crawford / KUT News Genevieve Eberz, center, throws clubs into the air as she and others juggle. Eberz said she's been coming to the party since she was a toddler, although she missed the last couple years.

Russell Crawford / KUT News The day features music, costumes and "joyful zaniness—an authentic, affordable celebration that reflects the heart and soul of Austin."



Russell Crawford / KUT News A group of people hide from a brief rain shower.