Eeyore's Birthday Party is back on — and everyone's invited

It's time to bust out your colorful costumes and get gussied up for the most iconic birthday bash in town. This weekend marks the return of Eeyore's Birthday Party after a three-year hiatus.

On Saturday, Austinites are invited to Pease Park to join the 57th annual event. Eeyore's Birthday starts at 11 a.m. and includes a full day of live music, food and drinks. People of all ages are welcome to the free event, hosted by the Friends of the Forest Foundation. All donations raised during the festivities benefit local nonprofits.

Eeyore's Birthday Party has been taking place since 1963, though it was originally held in Eastwoods Park near UT Austin campus. The event was created by the late Lloyd Birdwell Jr., then a UT English student, and his fellow classmates. They named the event after the chronically depressed donkey in A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh stories. What started as a way to blow off steam before exams weeks turned into a major Austin tradition.

You can find instructions on where to park, how to dress, and what to bring here. If it rains this weekend, the event will be postponed to May 7.