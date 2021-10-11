Lauren Terrazas is the Morning Edition newscast host at KUT. Lauren’s work in public media began in her home city of El Paso at KTEP and later with Texas Public Radio in San Antonio before she relocated to Austin in 2021.

Lauren has won numerous awards for her work as a producer and reporter, including a Gracie Award and Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and her breaking news coverage has been featured on statewide and NPR newscasts. Lauren also serves as the backup statewide newscast host for The Texas Newsroom, a regional news collaboration of NPR and public radio stations across the state.

Lauren received her Master’s of Public Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio and her bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Texas at El Paso.

You can email her at lterrazas@kut.org.