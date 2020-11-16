-
The city is abandoning efforts to stabilize a part of the cliff that runs along the Shoal Creek Hike and Bike Trail near Pease Park after landowners up…
-
Austin police arrested a man carrying an assault rifle, a pistol, a knife and a baton at Pease Park on Wednesday. The suspect was identified in an Austin…
-
The City of Austin is still in the early design stages of a project to fix the eroding banks along Shoal Creek. KUT took a tour of the creek erosion in…
-
Members of the Pease Park Conservancy think someone has it in for some of the park's trees.The group helps care for the trees in the park that hugs Shoal…