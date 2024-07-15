Here are running spots in Austin to get you out of the house and into nature

I’ve been running in Austin since I moved here in 2017. It's been a way to relieve stress and an excuse to get out of my neighborhood and see some cool places. My philosophy is if you're going to run, try to make it fun and interesting. My favorite way to do that is by running with friends in as many places around town as we can.

Austin's tree canopy adds a level of beauty (and shade) to any run. In the spring, you can run past wildflowers blanketing roadsides and open fields, making it impossible not to stop and snap a photo.

But running in Austin offers more than nature views. There are many murals and sculptures spread throughout town, as well as many other wonderful sites to see along the way.

One thing to keep in mind while you're running here: There are hills. Lots of them. Sometimes they sneak up on you and then they just keep coming. So just be prepared to run (or walk) those steep monsters, although there are routes to avoid them.

Here are some of my favorite places to run. Yes, some are hilly:

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News You'll have the skyline and the water as your backdrop while running around Lady Bird Lake.

Lady Bird Lake

OK, this is one of the best places to run in Austin, and most of the trail is flat. The lake is beautiful and with the backdrop of the city — I mean, it's hard to hate it. If you are running early enough, you might even catch a rowing practice. It’s a nice boost if you need a little extra encouragement.

The trail is a 10-mile loop, but there are shorter routes. The loop from MoPac to I-35 is 7 miles. If you want something shorter, the loop from Auditorium Shores to I-35 is around 3 miles.

Often people are walking or jogging with baby strollers and doggos, so it can get crowded. But it's worth it for a quick run downtown. Remember to share the trail and pass on the left.

Pro tip: If you need to refuel, there are plenty of shops nearby serving up caffeine, pastries and breakfast tacos. Veracruz and Merit are perfect if you want to end your run there. If you're looking for somewhere a little less crowded or with parking, head to Summer Moon Coffee and Easy Tiger on South Lamar. They're my favorites.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT News From shops to murals and even bats, there is a lot to take in while running down South Congress.

Congress Avenue

I told you there would be hills and this is one of them, but hear me out. The stretch between Ben White Boulevard up to the Capitol grounds is prime running real estate.

You can go in either direction, north or south. Along the way you can catch a glimpse of St. Edward’s University, the storefronts of restaurants and shops along South Congress, and the “I Love You So Much” mural on the side of Jo's Coffee. And then there are the bats under the Congress Avenue bridge; you can check out their night flight around sunset.

As you make your way through the downtown stretch of the street, you'll pass cool sites, including the Paramount Theatre. There are also lots of murals and sculptures, so keep your eyes peeled.

Of course, what would a run down South Congress be without the backdrop of the Capitol building? If you are here during the holidays, there is usually a Christmas tree set up right in front of the gates. Be sure to take a selfie.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News If you're looking for a history lesson during you're run, try going through the Texas Capitol grounds. There are 22 sculptures and monuments to take in there.

The Capitol grounds

If you are feeling the South Congress run, continue through the Capitol grounds to the UT Austin campus. The gates to the grounds are usually open, so you can run straight through them and around the building.

There are about two dozen historical sculptures and monuments on the grounds. The Tejano monument sits just inside the gate on the east side. It pays tribute to the Spanish and Mexican explorers and pioneers who began to settle in Texas. The Texas Pioneer Woman, who stands proudly on the northwest side of the complex with a baby in her arms, is one of my favorites, especially when the rose garden nearby is in bloom.

Once you make it to 15th Street, bear with me. There is likely construction going on, but if you detour around it, you can then run through the newly finished pedestrian-friendly Capitol Mall. It's several blocks of green space sprinkled with art sculptures and a Texas-sized star. Truthfully, it's a nice break from the busy roads.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Whether you're a lifelong Longhorn or an Aggie, the UT Austin campus is a great place to run where you don't have to contend with traffic.

UT Austin campus

Despite being an Aggie, I gotta admit one of my favorite places to run is the UT Austin campus. Now, yes, it is an easy place to run after a day of bringing you guys the news. (KUT is right on Dean Keeton.) But it's actually really peaceful, beautiful and a reprieve from traffic.

The campus has lots of trees, art and architecture. My favorite route is from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past the Blanton Museum of Art and down Speedway.

The football stadium is pretty cool, I guess, even if it isn't Kyle Field. During the semester, you’ll see students rushing to classes or studying. Ahead of football games, you can catch folks setting up for tailgates or, if it's one of those early games, already tailgating.

Around the perimeter of campus, roads like Guadalupe and Dean Keeton are nice places to run, but they are hilly. If you run past KUT, don’t forget to wave.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Pease Park, nestled in the middle of the city, is full of beautiful trees and open fields.

Pease Park

Running through Pease Park is one of my favorite ways to get my heart rate up.

This gem — nestled in the middle of our busy, growing city — has so much to offer. There are large, beautiful trees, open fields with wildflowers, cute doggos, and our friend Malin the Troll. She’ll be sitting in her little corner of the Kingsbury Common holding her bowl of water for the foreseeable future. So stop, grab a photo and marvel at the work that went into building her.

The trail, while peaceful, can be a little hilly, so don’t say I didn’t warn you. Pro tip: Kingsbury Commons is a great place to refill your water bottle and cool off in the splash pad.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News Scenic Drive is a popular street for runners, but be warned: It is hilly.

Tarrytown and Scenic Drive

Here's another run that is beautiful — yet painful, because there are so many hills. But listen: The reward is worth it.

I usually start somewhere near the MoPac bridge or O. Henry Middle School and run up Lake Austin Boulevard or Enfield to Rockmoor and Stevenson Avenues and up to Scenic Drive. Again, lots of hills, but if you are going to run in Austin, you have to get used to it. Embrace the hills.

Once you make it to the top of Scenic Drive, take a moment to check out the overlook of the Colorado River. It's so peaceful most times of the day, and if you can catch it at sunrise or sunset, it's quite the view.

One of my favorite things about this area is there are a lot of ways to weave through the neighborhood, so there isn't really a wrong way to do it. There are so many trees. People who live there are usually pretty nice, too, and drive slowly through the neighborhood.

Pro tip: During the holidays, this is a great place to run in the evening for some cool decorations.

Michael Minasi / KUT News The Walnut Creek Trail is one of many hike and bike trails in Austin that offer a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Trails near you

One of the great things about Austin is there are so many trails near neighborhoods. Classics include the Violet Crown Trail, the Barton Creek Greenbelt, Shoal Creek and the Walnut Creek trails. These are just a few. All of them offer a way to step away from the hustle and bustle of the city and listen to the birds sing to each other. Sometimes there’s wildlife, like ducks and deer, to greet you along the way.