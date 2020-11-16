-
More street changes are in the works for downtown Austin as construction ramps up on the Capitol Complex Master Plan. On Wednesday, the Austin…
Gov. Greg Abbott and members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus dedicated a monument at the Capitol Saturday morning honoring the contributions of…
The Texas Department of Public Safety has officially launched a mounted patrol on the state capitol grounds. Much like their first use during the 2013...
The Texas State Preservation Board voted Friday to move forward with a proposed Vietnam War veterans' monument at the Texas Capitol. The final design…
A scene of five statues, originally intended to go on the Texas Capitol grounds, have finally been dedicated.As of Friday, they were adopted by east…
In the wake of last week and yesterday's rallies at the Capitol, the security detail under the dome has made some distinct changes to deal with large…