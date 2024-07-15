Where does democracy happen in Austin?

Here in Austin, there are lots of ways to engage with our local democratic system and make your voice heard. But how do you actually do that? Where are you supposed to go? KUT and The Austin Common have teamed up to put together this handy little guide for ya!

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common

The Austin Common is a community news site and civic education organization that makes learning about local government fun by using art and social media to explain the news. You can keep up with The Austin Common by following them on Instagram (@The_Austin_Common) or subscribing to their weekly email newsletter.