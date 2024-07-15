Looking to stay cool? Here are some of the best places to swim around Austin.

Central Texas summers are no joke. I grew up in Houston, where the heat and humidity suffocate you throughout the day. Here in Austin, the dry heat leaves my skin cracking. I have found the best way to stay refreshed is to dunk myself in water. Any water.

This is always true, but especially so when the temperature reaches or feels like it's in the triple digits. Any hour spent indoors and not lounging by a body of water is an hour wasted, at least IMO. Whether you’re new to the city or have been here for a while, here are some places to cool off.

One quick note: You'll notice that Lady Bird Lake is not on this list. That's not by accident. Swimming is not allowed because fast-moving currents make it unsafe.

Amaya Austin / KUT News Barton Springs is a popular place to find respite from the heat on a summer day.

Barton Springs Pool

You’ve probably heard of this one already. Barton Springs Pool has been a go-to spot for decades and attracts over half a million tourists and locals every summer.

Beware: The water is cold. The spring-fed pool stays between 68-70 degrees year-round. Some locals say the best time to dip into Barton is in the winter when the water is warmer than the outside air.

The pool gets as deep as 18 feet, and lots of people prefer to take the plunge by jumping in. For those who need time to muster the strength, like myself, there are stairs all around. There’s also a diving board, which will sometimes attract onlookers as people timidly jump off or do cool tricks.

Many people will take quick dips in Barton Springs to cool off between sunbathing sessions. Others swim laps and can endure the cold water for hours.

My favorite thing to do is lounge around on a blanket in the grassy area with a good book. Some essentials to pack are sunglasses, sunblock and a reusable water bottle. Barton Springs Pool doesn't allow food, alcohol, portable speakers, coolers, glass or pets.

If you want to bring a furry friend, I recommend visiting the lower section of Barton Springs Spillway. This section is called Barking Springs for a reason: Dogs can take a dip alongside people. There's no fee to enter, but there also aren't lifeguards.

While you’re at the springs, say hello to the endangered Barton Springs salamander. Scientists sometimes linger around the surrounding springs with goggles and snorkels to observe the tiny creatures.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: Less than $10 per person. Free for infants and veterans.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except Thursdays. On Thursdays, the pool is open only from 5 to 9 a.m.

Parking: There are several parking lots around the area, and they tend to fill up fast on weekends. Parking is $7 per vehicle through the summer. In the off-season, it's free Monday through Friday, and $7 on weekends.

Ry Olszewski / KUT News Deep Eddy is fed is filled with spring-fed water and is the state's oldest swimming pool.

Deep Eddy Pool

If the mossy water at Barton sounds a little too slippery for you, Deep Eddy Pool could be your spot instead. The state’s oldest swimming pool is filled with spring-fed water, which keeps it between 68 and 70 degrees all year long. But unlike Barton, Deep Eddy looks like a regular 100-foot-long lap pool.

The water can sometimes look a little green, but that’s because the pool is chlorine-free. Deep Eddy is filled with spring water that is continuously circulated into the pool through underground wells to keep it fresh. Staff monitor the water’s bacteria levels.

Deep Eddy is family-friendly and you'll usually see kids playing in the wading section of the pool. There, the depth ranges up to 4 feet deep. There’s also a deep end that ranges from 4 to 8 feet and includes eight lanes for lap swimmers.

A large grassy lawn borders the pool with lots of pecan and oak trees that make it perfect for lounging.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: Less than $10 per person. Free for infants and veterans.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The shallow end opens at 10 a.m. The pool is closed the first Tuesday of every month.

Parking: The parking lot fills up fast on the weekends and during the summer. If it's full, I recommend parking under the MoPac Express Lane across from Lady Bird Lake and walking across the pedestrian bridge to get to the pool.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Swimming is one of the main attractions at the Hamilton Pool Preserve, but reservations can be hard to snag.

Hamilton Pool Preserve

This one is a little outside Austin. Depending on where you live in the city, getting to Hamilton Pool could take you anywhere from 25 minutes to nearly an hour, but the views are worth it.

The pool is in a canyon below a 50-foot waterfall, surrounded by a grotto. There are hiking trails and picnic areas nearby, but swimming is one of the main attractions. Be aware that reservations are required and can be tricky to snag.

Access to the pool depends on the water. During droughts, the waterfall turns into more of a trickle or can stop flowing entirely. Rain can also impact the water quality and affect bacteria levels in the pool. Travis County park officials are constantly monitoring this stuff, so make sure to check whether the pool is open on the park’s website.

There's a short hike from the parking lot to the pool, about a quarter mile long, so make sure to wear appropriate shoes. It's a little rocky and steep but easy enough for a kid to tackle.

Status: A limited area of the pool is currently open for swimming.

Price: The reservation fee is $12 per vehicle, but once you get to the park it's an additional $8 per person.

Hours: Swimming reservations can be made from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parking: Parking spots are factored into the reservations for the day, so it usually isn't a problem. The parking lot is at the entrance to the park grounds.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Swimming at Jacob’s Well is a unique experience, but unfortunately, it isn’t currently allowed due to low water levels.

Jacob’s Well

People travel from all across Texas to visit Jacob’s Well. The pool is in the Wimberley area, which means a scenic trip through the Texas Hill Country’s winding roads.

The spring-fed pool is known for its 68-degree water and the giant, dark hole in its center. Water from the local aquifer, the Trinity Aquifer, makes its way through a massive underground cave system and pours out of the hole to feed Jacob’s Well.

The hole can be a little scary because it's so deep you can't see the bottom. It can also be disorienting, but brave souls can climb nearby rocks to jump in its center. The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet, though scuba divers are still exploring how far the cave system goes.

Swimming at Jacob’s Well is a unique experience, but unfortunately, it isn’t currently allowed due to low water levels. This is the third year in a row it will not be open for swimming.

Jacob’s Well is sensitive to the health of the local aquifer, which is impacted by the surge of people moving to the area and historic drought conditions.

Although swimming is suspended for the summer, the Jacob’s Well Natural Area is still open to the public for hiking, bird-watching, picnicking, geocaching and lots more.

Status: Closed for swimming

Price: $9 per person.

Hours: Swimming is available in two-hour time slots by reservation only. There's a limit of 45 swimmers at a time.

Parking: There's a parking lot at the entrance to the park area and additional parking spots near the park's office.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley is great for people looking to jump off rope swings or hang out in the shade of the cypress trees.

Blue Hole Regional Park

Also in the Wimberley area is Blue Hole Regional Park. The park is home to the crystal-clear waters of Cypress Creek. Blue Hole’s water has a pretty distinct blue hue and lush vegetation all around.

The peaceful swimming area is great for people looking to jump off rope swings and hang out in the shade of towering cypress trees. Locals will often bring their tubes and float down the water. The park also has hiking trails, bike paths and picnic areas.

Blue Hole is a family-friendly place with 68-degree water fed from the Trinity Aquifer. Reservations are required for the swim area during swim season (from May to September), but visitors don't need a reservation for all other activities.

The swimming area gets some of its water from the same aquifer as Jacob’s Well, which means it’s also impacted by population growth and drought. Last summer, Blue Hole was closed to swimming about a month before the season ended because of low water levels. So far, park officials said, things are looking great for this summer.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: Prices vary depending on age and whether you're a resident of Wimberley, but expect to pay between $6 and $12.

Hours: Swimming reservations can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking: The nearby parking lot fills up quickly. If that happens, park staff may direct people to another parking location. Any area with white gravel is good to park in, just make sure not to park on the grass.

Ry Olszewski / KUT News A family plays in the waters of Barton Creek at Twin Falls.

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Mostly known for its biking and hiking trails, the Greenbelt has lots of hidden spots that are great for swimming. After a good rain, when the water levels are just right, water flows through the middle of the greenbelt and pours over several small waterfalls. Often, swimmers will leave their belongings along the bank and take a dip in the creek.

Campbell's Hole (between mile markers 0.75 and 1), Gus Fruh (at mile marker 2.25), Twin Falls (at mile marker 5), Sculpture Falls (at mile marker 6.25), and Hill of Life Dam (near mile marker 7) are a few favorites.

During drought, the creek can dry up, so the farther north you head along the western side of the trail, the more likely you are to find water to cool off in. Some of these swimming spots are on the smaller side, so make sure to head to the trails early.

You can hike to a good spot to hang out for the day or stop at each fall for a quick dip as you hike along the creek.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: Free

Hours: The park is open for public use each day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking: Most access points have a dedicated parking lot or street parking where people can park for free. A few may require paid street parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Patricia Lim

/ KUT News Rio Vista Park along the San Marcos River can be filled with people tubing on hot summer days.

San Marcos River

About an hour south of Austin is San Marcos, where the river of the same name runs through the city center and drives tourism with plenty of places to go swimming, paddleboarding and tubing.

For a shorter tubing experience, head over to Lions Club Tube Rental. On this route, you can float through the middle of town for about 45 minutes to an hour. Those who want more time on the river can float for around three hours at Texas State Tubes and Don’s Fish Camp. This route follows the river outside of town through Martindale.

If you're looking to go swimming, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi Plaza, Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Crook Park and Ramon Lucio Park are all along the river. Some favorite entry points for swimming are Rio Vista and Stokes Park.

The water in the San Marcos is always 72 degrees and is home to several threatened or endangered species, so it’s important to keep the waterways clean. The city recently passed a “can ban” that prohibits single-use beverage containers on the river and in certain areas of city parks.

Alcohol is allowed while actively floating on the river, but visitors must have it in reusable bottles. Violating this new rule could result in a misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $500.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: Free to the public. Tube rental prices vary.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Parking: Parking is free and tube rental places have options to get people to or from the river from the parking lot.

Michael Minasi/KUT News Visitors of Bob Wentz Park play along a sandbar revealed by low water levels.

Lake Travis

The lake is well known for its swimming spots, boating, floating and, of course, the nude beach at Hippie Hollow Park. Most of the swimming in Lake Travis is near the shore, which is made of limestone instead of sand. This means it can get quite slippery on the rocks. I’d recommend bringing water socks or shoes to avoid getting cut by rocks or zebra mussels.

The lake is usually safe but can get dangerous during floods. It’s best to stick to swimming in designated areas. Visitors should also avoid brushy or weedy areas near the shoreline as there could be snakes in the water.

Some favorite parks around the lake for swimming and cliff jumping are Bob Wentz Park, Arkansas Bend Park, Mansfield Dam Park and Tom Hughes Park. Another popular way to enjoy the water is by boat. There are several rental businesses nearby. Boaters can park at exclusive spots like Starnes Island and hang out in the water for the day.

Status: Open for swimming

Price: $5 per person, $3 for seniors, free for children 12 and under

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Parking: There are several public parking areas around the lake. Parking rates vary.