Austin City Council has approved spending up to $4 million over the next five years on a liquid compound to remove zebra mussels from water intake…
Every summer, more than 200,000 people visit Lake Travis to boat, swim and get some sun. But longtime Austin resident Robert Baumgardner is more…
As the old saying goes, “You don’t miss your water till your well runs dry.”But rather than sit around missing your water, it may be wiser to ask some…
Over the past few days we've been hearing a lot about the Highland Lakes and the system of dams in the area. As all of that water makes its way down the…
Update: The LCRA now says it will not open eight floodgates on Thursday, Oct. 18, but may in the coming days. It’s never happened before, but the Lower…
Jonathan Hammond has lived in Marble Falls all 30 years of his life. Until yesterday, he'd never seen flooding so bad."This is just crazy absolutely…
The Lower Colorado River Authority is advising residents along Lake Travis to be wary of rising water as levels at Lake Travis are forecast to reach…
The invasive zebra mussel has been moving south for years, leaving destruction its wake. Now, it’s in Lake Travis (update: and Lake Austin), and it will…
Carlos'n Charlie's, a restaurant on Austin's Lake Travis that has long been a place for boaters and bathers to hang out in the summer, is closing its doors after Labor Day because the lake has receded. Guest host Wade Goodwyn speaks with Pete Clark, part-owner of the restaurant.
Lake Travis could drop to a 50-year low this weekend, possibly falling below 626.1 feet. “When that does occur, that would be the third lowest level ever…