Lake Travis ISD places superintendent on leave following misconduct allegations

The Lake Travis ISD school board voted unanimously Tuesday to place Superintendent Paul Norton on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The trustees reviewed the allegations while in closed session during a special board meeting on Dec. 17.

"These allegations, while confidential and protected from disclosure, have been presented as new information to the board," Board President Erin Archer wrote in a statement to LTISD families and staff.

Archer, who was elected to the board in 2022, added in the same statement that the decision to place Norton on leave may raise concerns.

"We want to assure our staff, students, families, and the greater Lake Travis community that the board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a fair and thorough process," she wrote. "Our primary focus continues to be the success and well-being of all those we serve."

The district, located west of Austin, has roughly 11,000 students and more than 1,300 employees.

The board plans to have a law firm investigate the allegations of misconduct. Meanwhile, Pam Sanchez will serve as acting superintendent. Trustees voted unanimously to name Sanchez, who is the district's assistant superintendent for business services, to the role. She joined LTISD in October 2020.

Sanchez has been with the school district almost as long as Norton. He has been superintendent of the district since August 2020. Norton previously served as superintendent of Texarkana ISD for more than nine years.

According to 2023-24 superintendent salary data available via the Texas Education Agency, Norton's base pay exceeds $400,000.

A LTISD spokesperson said in an email that Archer's statement is the only one the district will release right now.