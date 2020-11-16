-
From Texas Standard:With springtime well underway and summer on the horizon, many Texans would typically be planning weekend road trips or even longer…
-
Hill Country residents are worried developers will scar the area’s scenic hill tops, and one town has decided to do something about it.
-
From Texas Standard: Wimberley Independent School District in Central Texas is moving forward with the construction of a new environmentally friendly…
-
The 40-foot wall of water that gushed down the Blanco River in May 2015, wiping out parts of Wimberley and killing more than a dozen people, was largely a…
-
From Texas Standard:Ulli Johnston says most customers at her store don’t know her name, they just call her the "Boot Whisperer."At her Wild West Store in…
-
After a decade of trying to get on the air, a community radio station outside Austin – with a range of about 10 miles – finally got its broadcast license…
-
New technology developed here in Austin promises to give advanced warning for floods, but what exactly would that mean for first responders struggling to…
-
This Sunday, 150 girls ages six to 16 will say goodbye to their parents, grab their trunks and move into their summer cabins at Rocky River Ranch. The…
-
Central Texas just had one of its wettest Mays on record. The heavy rainfall, storms and flooding became deadly and destructive, causing 23 deaths. Crews…
-
UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Authorities have identified 43 year-old Michelle Marie Carey-Charba as one of the people killed in the flooding in Wimberley. 9 people…