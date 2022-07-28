© 2022 KUT Public Media

Energy & Environment

Jacob's Well has stopped flowing. Again.

KUT 90.5 | By Riane Roldan
Published July 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
Jacob’s Well Natural Area features an artesian spring that draws visitors from around the world to Wimberley. It stopped flowing this July, as it has only a handful of times in its history.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Jacob's Well, a beloved natural swimming hole in the Wimberley Valley, has stopped flowing for the fifth time in its recorded history.

"This situation is cause for concern and is the result of ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping," the Jacob's Well Natural Area wrote on Facebook.

The news comes at a time when Central Texas is already dealing with one of the hottest and driest summers on record and bracing for even more heat and drought conditions in the coming months.

The well stopped flowing last year for what officials said was the fourth time in its recorded history.

Earlier this summer, Hays County suspended swimming at Jacob's Well, citing threats of bacteria and other pollutants, as well as poor visibility conditions. Swimming remains off limits for the foreseeable future, but the park is still open daily for hiking.

Jacob’s Well is also the headwaters for Cypress Creek, which flows through downtown Wimberley. Locals there have warned that Jacob's Well drying up could have major impacts on the local economy, which is dependent on the tourism that these natural resources bring.

Riane Roldan
Riane Roldan is the Hays County reporter for KUT, focusing on the costs and benefits of suburban growth. Got a tip? Email her at rroldan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @RianeRoldan.
