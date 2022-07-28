Jacob's Well has stopped flowing. Again.

Jacob's Well, a beloved natural swimming hole in the Wimberley Valley, has stopped flowing for the fifth time in its recorded history.

"This situation is cause for concern and is the result of ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping," the Jacob's Well Natural Area wrote on Facebook.

The news comes at a time when Central Texas is already dealing with one of the hottest and driest summers on record and bracing for even more heat and drought conditions in the coming months.

The well stopped flowing last year for what officials said was the fourth time in its recorded history.

Earlier this summer, Hays County suspended swimming at Jacob's Well, citing threats of bacteria and other pollutants, as well as poor visibility conditions. Swimming remains off limits for the foreseeable future, but the park is still open daily for hiking.

Jacob’s Well is also the headwaters for Cypress Creek, which flows through downtown Wimberley. Locals there have warned that Jacob's Well drying up could have major impacts on the local economy, which is dependent on the tourism that these natural resources bring.