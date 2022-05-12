© 2022 KUT

Texas
SMTXplained

We're expanding our ATXplained series to San Marcos. Introducing SMTXplained.

KUT 90.5 | By Riane Roldan
Published May 12, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT
SMTXplained Logo
Rene Perez for KUT

If you’ve been listening to KUT for a while, you’ve probably heard of ATXplained. We’ve spent the past few years answering your questions — from the weird and wacky to the forgotten and the celebrated.

Now, we’re setting our sights on another city, one just a little farther down I-35. A city with just as much magic and personality: San Marcos.

So please, ask! What have you always wondered about San Marcos? What people, places and things do you want to know more about?

In the past, KUT reporters have looked into why it’s legal to go topless in Austin, and told the story of the last man actually living on Rainey Street.

We're kicking things off in San Marcos, but this project is open to all of Hays County. If you're in Buda, Kyle, Wimberley or any other city down here, we want your questions, too.

It's simple. You ask a question, and if your question gets chosen, we’ll set out to try and answer that question — with your help!

Texas San MarcosHays CountyKUT
Riane Roldan
Riane Roldan is the Hays County reporter for KUT, focusing on the costs and benefits of suburban growth. Got a tip? Email her at rroldan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @RianeRoldan.
See stories by Riane Roldan