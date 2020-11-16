-
College towns across the country could face major losses in population and revenue if students don’t return to campus this fall, a new study finds. One of…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Deana Piñales works as a postpartum doula when she’s not teaching children at the San Marcos Unitarian Universalist…
-
The City of San Marcos is promising to do more to address calls for an end to police brutality and systemic racism within law enforcement.At a special…
-
Dozens of local businesses in San Marcos could receive up to $5,000 of federal funding in the latest round of efforts to relieve communities that have…
-
The San Marcos Police Department has identified the officer who was killed and the two other officers injured while responding to a domestic disturbance…
-
A man killed a San Marcos police officer and injured two others after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments…
-
Advocates Demand San Marcos' New Interim Police Chief Work To Decrease Racial Disparities In ArrestsBob Klett, San Marcos’ new interim police chief, said the department “stands behind its citizens," after concerns over how often police arrest people for…
-
The reward has been raised to $110,000 for information identifying the person who started a fire last summer at the Iconic Village Apartments near the…
-
After being threatened with a lawsuit over early voting access at Texas State University, Hays County commissioners voted Friday to expand voting hours on…
-
“The burdens imposed by closing the on-campus early voting location fall particularly and disproportionately on the county’s young voters, who are…