Voters approve more than $1 billion for schools in Hays CISD and Dripping Springs ISD

Voters approved more than $1 billion in bonds for the construction of new schools and the expansion of existing schools in Austin-area districts.

Hays CISD voters passed money for the installation of seatbelts on buses and campus technology upgrades while rejecting money that would have been used for a stadium expansion.

Approval was overwhelming for a new high school in Dripping Springs ISD, in addition to tech upgrades for staff and students.

Hays CISD bond results

The district's student enrollment is expected to nearly double in the next 10 years across all grade levels. Hays CISD asked voters to pass multiple propositions to address this anticipated growth.

Proposition A

Prop A totals about $499 million and is the largest proposition in the bond package. It will pay for expanding and building schools to increase capacity across the district. Some funds would also be used to install artificial turf at middle schools, purchase new school buses with seatbelts and equip career and technical education classes.

Proposition B

Prop B totals over $396 million and will fund a fourth high school in Buda set to open in 2029, designed to fit 2,800 students.

Proposition C

Prop C totals over $6 million and would have paid for a stadium expansion at the proposed new high school funded by Prop B.

Proposition D

Prop D totals nearly $51.4 million and will fund the construction of four outdoor multipurpose activity centers to be used for fine arts and athletics classes.

Proposition E

Prop E totals $16.2 million and will fund technology upgrades at all campuses.

Dripping Springs ISD bond results

The district is looking to address growth after seeing a 61% increase in student enrollment in the last decade. Dripping Springs ISD placed two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A

Prop A totals about $399.7 million and will fund the construction of a new high school expected to open for the 2028-2029 school year. The proposition will also help the district renovate other schools, purchase new school buses and retrofit old buses with seatbelts.

Proposition B

Prop B totals about $2.6 million and will fund technology upgrades for teachers, staff and students.

To find results from other May 3 races in Hays, go here. For Travis County results, go here, and for Williamson County, go here.