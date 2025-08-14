Texas House Democrats say they'll continue quorum break until California begins redistricting

Texas House Democrats announced Thursday they will only return to Austin for the Texas Legislature's second special session when California begins their own redistricting process.

"Trump thought he could easily get his way in Texas with compliant Republicans, but Democrats fought back ferociously and took the fight to Trump across America," said Rep. Gene Wu of Houston, who chairs the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

The move to redraw congressional districts mid-decade is taking place across the country, sparked by President Donald Trump's indication he wanted Texas to create as many as five new Republican districts in the Lone Star State.

Earlier this afternoon, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders announced their own plan to redraw the state's congressional maps. The move is a direct response to Republican-led redistricting in Texas.

"We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district," said Newsom in a Thursday press conference. Earlier this week, the governor said his state's new congressional maps "will end the Trump presidency" and allow Democrats to "take back the House."

The Golden State is scheduled to resume their legislative session on August 18. Lawmakers will have until August 22 to place a redistricting measure on the November ballot.

Back in Texas, the legislature is expected to close out its first special session on Friday —and quickly begin the second.

This is a developing story and will be updated.