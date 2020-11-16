-
Manor ISD, Hays CISD and Austin ISD all have plans to offer meals to students before the holiday break.
Lee esta historia en español.After decades of representing Hays High School in Buda, the rebel mascot will retire.The Hays Consolidated Independent School…
High school students in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District may be charged $10 to get a cellphone or “telecommunications device” back if it…
The Austin Independent School District is projected to lose more than 4,000 students over the next 10 years. That's mostly because of lower birth rates,…
What should you know about Central Texas schools this election season? In a word: Bonds.Bond packages can be convoluted, making them easily misunderstood…