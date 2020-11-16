Travis County Courts

-
Court Removes Travis County Domestic Violence Judge From Case Over Social Media Support Of SurvivorsLee esta historia en español. The judge presiding over Travis County's domestic violence court was forcibly recused from a case this week over her…
-
People arrested for misdemeanors in Travis County will no longer have to pay cash to be released from jail, under an order released Thursday by county…
-
UPDATE Monday: Austin Police are saying a person of interest in the shooting of State District Judge Julie Kocurek has been arrested. Austin Police say in…
-
From the Austin Monitor: With less than a month to go before Election Day, the first organized effort to oppose Travis County’s $287 million Civil &…
-
Austin City Council members may consider asking whether a new Travis County Courthouse could be built somewhere other than its proposed location in…
-
From the Austin Monitor:Travis County’s largest bond proposition in recent memory has officially graduated from the Commissioners Court to the much more…
-
This November’s election will be here before we know it, and while there aren’t many high-profile races or hot-button issues in the off-year election,…