Thousands rally at the Texas Capitol to support Palestinians, call for a cease-fire

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
A very large crowd of people holding signs gather in the street.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Thousands of people gathered at the Capitol on Sunday, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Thousands of Texans gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to Texas aid to Israel.

The demonstrators passed a scroll with the names of people killed in Gaza since the conflict began last month. A plane circled overhead pulling a banner that read, “Save Palestine, cease fire now.”

Mohammed Nabulsi with the Palestinian Youth Movement said organizers of the All Out for Palestine rally wanted to deliver a message to the state Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Communities across the state of Texas — from El Paso to Houston to Austin to Dallas to wherever they came from — are here to demand that the state government and the governor, and the entire country as a whole, call for a cease-fire and call for an end to the genocide of our people in Gaza," he told KUT's Haya Panjwani.

Organizers also criticized Abbott's recent visit to Israel.

Israeli military operations have killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas' attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people.

Visit NPR.org for more context and the latest updates on the war.

A person with red-painted hands shouts in a crowd of protesters.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Some protesters painted their hands red for the rally.
Protesters carrying a blooded baby doll during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
People hold signs and bundles representing corpses during the protest.
People stretch out a Palestinian flag during the protest.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
The statewide protest drew Texans from neighboring cities to Austin.
Protester holding a sign during the All Out For Palestine Rally. The sign says, "From Texas to Palestine. No more border walls!"
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
The organizers criticized Gov. Greg Abbott's recent visit to Israel and Texas' financial support of the country.
An estimate of over 10,000 protestors rallying during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
The latest rally follows several other protests of the war in Austin since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Man chanting above a building while holding a Palestine flag during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Several cities across the U.S. also saw protests over the weekend.

