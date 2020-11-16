-
The City of Austin has agreed to pay a New York City-based consultant up to $1.3 million to investigate racism and bigotry in the Austin Police…
The Austin Police Department is facing yet another lawsuit over its use of less-lethal rounds during protests this summer.A complaint filed on behalf of…
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday argues an Austin police officer used excessive force when the officer shot a protester with a "less lethal" round in May,…
Austin Police Chief Has A 'Comprehensive' Plan To Handle Election Protests, But Offers Few SpecificsAustin Police Chief Brian Manley says his department has a plan to keep demonstrators safe should protests break out in response to the election…
The Austin Police Department has added two names to a list of officers — now totaling seven — it says were involved in injuring protesters during…
Lee esta historia en español. Four Austin City Council members sent a letter Thursday to the head of police asking him to explain how he plans to keep…
Joseph Frilot considers himself an introvert. He’s a sixth- and seventh-grade pre-AP social studies teacher in Austin, and he couldn’t imagine himself…
An Army sergeant driving for a ride-hailing company shot Garrett Foster "to protect his own life," the law firm representing the man said in a press…
Lee esta historia en español. As a kid, Mike Ramos used to walk to get pastries for his grandmother every week from La Mexicana, the panaderia that's been…
Austin police say they're still gathering witness statements and video from a deadly shooting downtown Saturday night. Garrett Foster was marching in a…