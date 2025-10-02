An Austin activist sailed to Gaza to deliver aid. Now he's in Israeli custody.

Organizers of an international aid mission to Gaza believe an Austin activist has been detained by the Israeli military.

Greg Stoker, a native Austinite and former Army Ranger, was on a boat carrying food and medical supplies in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led aid mission of more than 40 boats sailing to Gaza.

Israel's foreign ministry said early Thursday its forces intercepted all but one of the boats crewed by activists, which include Stoker, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, among others.

"All the passengers are safe and in good health," the ministry said on social media. "They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe."

Stoker was accompanied by four other veterans of the U.S. armed forces on the boat, the Ohwayla. Israeli forces surrounded the boat on Wednesday afternoon, attempting to detain him before an hourslong standoff.

CONTACT LOST - Interdiction *suspected*



All eyes on Gaza and use us to pressure your government to end the genocide #repost @gregjstoker pic.twitter.com/SxEnieOH4a — Global Sumud Flotilla Commentary (@GlobalSumudF) October 2, 2025

Stoker posted throughout the day, initially captioning a video "illegal interception happening now" shortly after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. KUT initially reported Stoker had been detained, but the Ohwayla kept sailing for several hours as Israeli forces corralled it and other vessels before they approached Gaza.

The Global Sumud account on X posted a video of Stoker shortly before midnight with the caption "if you're seeing this, we have been taken," along with a call to free Palestine.

"If you're seeing this, illegal Israeli interdiction operations have begun in international waters, and this is not a false report," he said.

Stoker is one of dozens of activists from more than 40 countries who participated in the effort, which organizers insist is an effort to bring much-needed aid to Gazans and push elected officials to condemn the Israeli war in Gaza.

Israel argues that the flotilla is a Hamas-backed effort to undermine its presence in the West Bank, saying activists were attempting to "enter an active combat zone [and] breach the lawful naval blockade."

The Israeli government's blockade of Gaza stretches back to the 2007 Hamas-led offensive on Israel.

Global Sumud says Israeli forces took detainees to the port of Ashdod, just north of the Gaza Strip and have started deporting the activists.

Stoker said last week he understood the risks and was prepared for possible Israeli detention.

Last month, a group of Austin activists and elected officials called on the U.S. to provide diplomatic cover for Stoker and other activists.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Stoker in Congress, told KUT News Wednesday night that the Israeli occupation in Gaza was an "endless war by starvation" and called on the Trump administration to "stand up" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Thousands of innocent lives could have been saved, and this flotilla would be unnecessary," he said. "I have urged proper treatment of Greg and his companions, who have the courage to do something about the ongoing horror in Gaza.”

In his final update, Stoker asked followers to "use our imprisonment as another lever to apply pressure."

"We are not the real story here."