Watch: Austin residents rally in opposition to Trump policies at 'No Kings' protest

KUT 90.5 | By Leila Saidane
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:40 PM CDT
Thousands of protesters gather during the No Kings protest at the Capitol.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Thousands of people gathered at the Texas Capitol for a "No Kings" protest saturday

Thousands of Texans demonstrated at the Capitol on Saturday for the nationwide “No Kings Day” protests. The event coincided with President Trump’s 79th birthday and the Military’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington D.C.

Politicians, drag performers, people dressed in circus costumes and veterans gathered at the Capitol steps for the event which was organized by Hands Off Central Texas.

“What Donald Trump is doing isn’t patriotism,” Austin City Council Member Zohaib ‘Zo’ Qadri said. “It’s political theater and it’s being live streamed on Truth Social.”

After planned events ended, hundreds moved to Congress Avenue to march through downtown. Crowds and law enforcement remained largely peaceful and dispersed by 11 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department.
Leila Saidane
