Watch: Austin residents rally in opposition to Trump policies at 'No Kings' protest

Thousands of Texans demonstrated at the Capitol on Saturday for the nationwide “No Kings Day” protests. The event coincided with President Trump’s 79th birthday and the Military’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington D.C.

Politicians, drag performers, people dressed in circus costumes and veterans gathered at the Capitol steps for the event which was organized by Hands Off Central Texas.

“What Donald Trump is doing isn’t patriotism,” Austin City Council Member Zohaib ‘Zo’ Qadri said. “It’s political theater and it’s being live streamed on Truth Social.”

After planned events ended, hundreds moved to Congress Avenue to march through downtown. Crowds and law enforcement remained largely peaceful and dispersed by 11 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department.