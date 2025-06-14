Texas DPS make arrest related to threat against lawmakers as thousands gather for 'No Kings' protest

Thousands of people have gathered around the Texas Capitol in Austin on Saturday for one of many protests planned nationwide.

The “No Kings” demonstrations coincides with President Trump’s birthday and a military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary. The rally started at 5 p.m. in front of the Texas Capitol, and will include “a nonpartisan, peaceful, creative, wildly satirical grassroots street circus – to say loud and clear: No Kings in America,” according to the event page.

The demonstration comes just days after hundreds of people gathered in front of the Capitol to protest the Trump administration's nationwide crackdown on the country's immigrant community. While Monday's protest started out peacefully, things escalated into the evening. Texas troopers deployed tear gas, and 13 people were arrested.

Law enforcement were on heightened alert ahead of Saturday's protest after the Texas Department of Public Safety said there was a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend the event.

One arrest was made in connection to the threats against lawmakers. DPS said in a post on X that the person was in custody after a traffic stop in La Grange and that there is "no additional active threat."

Speakers include U.S. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and several others.

The threats in Austin come after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot Saturday morning. Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed. State Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse were shot and are in critical condition.

DPS officials said the Capitol and its grounds were evacuated around 1 p.m. out of an abundance of caution and temporarily closed, but they continue to work with law enforcement partners to address the threat.

"DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state," officials said in a written statement. "DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech."

Attendees will see additional security near the stage, a city official said. DPS said it will adjust its operations as it sees fit, but is "leveraging all available resources to address this threat."

Organizers with the "No Kings" protest said the event will go forward as planned.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard to cities across the state to “ensure peace and order.” Members were deployed to assist with anti-ICE protests in San Antonio on Wednesday.

City officials said they support people's right to peacefully assemble, and will not tolerate violence.

Mayor Kirk Watson also said he disagrees with the governor's deployment of the National Guard.

“That was not my decision or anyone’s at the city, nor do we think it's necessary,” he said. “Much of what you see out of Washington is an attempt to create fear and chaos. We should not play into these politics of fear.”

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said APD would do everything it could to support the right to assemble Saturday.

“We will be blocking off traffic. We will help them with our motors and escort them through town — however they want to do that — and facilitate that,” Davis said. “But we will be looking for that violent behavior and remove those violent people from the area and allow people to continue. That’s the goal.”

She said the department is working with event organizers to ensure a safe and peaceful event.

Several protests have taken place across the nation this week in opposition to Trump’s immigration action and commandeering of California's National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles.