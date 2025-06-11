Hays County commissioners pass resolution calling for the 'humane treatment of immigrants'

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra wore an American flag tie Tuesday as he played a video for Hays County commissioners.

The clip, from a video that has amassed nearly 9 million views on TikTok, showed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting a mother and her child. In the video, a man said they showed up to an immigration appointment and law enforcement officers were waiting to arrest them. In Spanish, the woman said she was claustrophobic and having a panic attack, as officials loaded her into the back of a van.

”She's yelling, ‘I can't breathe.’ Goddamn it, that hurts,” Becerra said with tears in his eyes. “ This is my moment to speak on what's right — to speak on what we know is fundamental. I am one of the biggest patriots because of my immigrant father.”

Becerra shared the video ahead of a unanimous vote by Hays County commissioners in favor of a resolution affirming “the constitutional and humane treatment of immigrants.” It states the legal and moral responsibility of local authorities to treat migrants “with dignity and justice.”

The resolution states authorities must provide timely and transparent information on who was taken, under what authority, where they were transported and why. It also urges law enforcement to not wear face coverings and to identify themselves at all times with name tags and body-worn cameras.

KUT News reached out to the Hays County Sheriff's Office for comment on the resolution, but had not heard back by deadline.

Eric Martinez, executive director of the nonprofit Mano Amiga, said the resolution is needed after dozens of people were arrested in a raid near Dripping Springs over suspected ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

“The early morning raid, the detentions, the flash bangs and the kidnapping of children and families sent shockwaves through our community,” Martinez told commissioners during public comments. ”You've taken the first essential step by naming this truth."

Martinez said he'd like to see the county offer immigrants financial support for legal aid and interpreters. "We ask that you carry that same energy into your budget," he said.

Over a dozen residents spoke or sent in their comments in favor of the resolution, including San Marcos Council Member Alyssa Garza.

“ Even as an elected official, I'm not a fan of proclamations or resolutions; they feel like symbolic performances politicians use to placate their base," she said. "My abuelita taught me that love and care must be shown through action and not just words.”

Despite her criticism, she thanked Judge Becerra for bringing forth the resolution.

" This resolution is absolutely necessary," she said. "We find ourselves needing to publicly affirm what should be basic, shared values."

Becerra said he knows commissioners don’t have the authority to make law enforcement follow the resolution, but he hopes it will publicly show where the Commissioners Court stands.

“We're not gonna be able to mandate what chiefs and constables and sheriffs do,” he said. “We are saying this is what we believe should be done.”