-
From Texas Standard:In September, a disturbing report came out about alleged forced hysterectomies on women in custody at the Irwin County Immigration and…
-
From Texas Standard:Last week, a video circulated widely on social media showing security guards shoving a man into an elevator at a McAllen hotel holding…
-
On Tuesday, the Trump administration walked back recent guidance that would have deported international college and university students if they were…
-
From Texas Standard:An Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule announced last week requires international students to return to their home countries if…
-
New federal rules will prohibit international students from completing fully online courses of study while in the U.S. Monday's announcement comes as more colleges release their plans for the fall.
-
In the early morning of June 12, 2017, a group of eight Central American migrants decided to go on a hunger strike to protest conditions at the…
-
Federal authorities have released an 18-year-old Dallas-born U.S. citizen who had been detained in immigration custody for more than three weeks after…
-
The changes will allow ICE officials to deport undocumented immigrants who can't prove they have been in the U.S. for more than two years, without a hearing before a judge. It takes effect Tuesday.
-
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee met with faith leaders in Houston on Saturday to invite undocumented immigrants to seek refuge in churches, mosques and…
-
Immigrant communities are once again bracing for nationwide raids targeting migrant families that are expected to begin Sunday.