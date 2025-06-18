Travis County Commissioners call for constitutional and humane treatment of immigrants

Following Hays County’s footsteps, the Travis County Commissioners Court passed a resolution that calls for constitutional and humane treatment of all immigrants amid the Trump's administration's aggressive immigration enforcement.

The resolution passed Tuesday and asks any law enforcement agency relocating or detaining immigrants in Travis County to provide a prompt report indicating who was taken, where they were transported and why they were detained.

It also asks law enforcement officers to wear body cameras and uniforms that clearly identify themselves and their agency, and to avoid covering their face unless it's necessary for health reasons.

Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea called the resolution a powerful reminder of everyone’s fundamental rights.

“Let’s pass these across the country so people are reminded that basic constitutional rights are being violated,” Shea said.

Immigration lawyers and former judges have said the Trump administration has attempted to weaken due process by using the Alien Enemy Act of 1798 to speed up deportations, as reported by NPR. The tactic was used in Hays County in April when more than 40 people were arrested over an alleged connection to a Venezuelan gang.

While the county doesn’t have authority to make Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agencies comply with the resolution, Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer said the resolution does show support to the immigrant community.

“Efforts like this make a demonstrative impact to everyone in the community, making sure they understand that you’re heard and you’re respected and you’re loved," Metayer said. "Not just by your family, not just by your friends and your neighbors, but your community leaders.”

The resolution also calls on law enforcement officials to recognize due process and equal protection for everyone in Travis County, regardless of immigration status.

Austin resident Susana Carranza said she was surprised the county needed to make a proclamation calling for constitutional rights.

“But I’m glad that at least Travis County is putting it in words so that it's clear that due process means due process for everyone,” she said. “You stand on U.S. soil, you are entitled to due process. It’s not for some, it’s for all.”

In a statement to KUT News, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said “TCSO firmly believes in the humane treatment of everyone in Travis County. We want victims to run to us, not away from us.”

The Austin Police Department did not respond to requests for comment before publication.