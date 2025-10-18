'Now is the time to personally engage': Thousands join 'No Kings Day' protest in Austin
Thousands of people gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to participate in a “No Kings Day” protest, part of a nationwide movement to push back against policies linked to the Trump administration.
Local organizers and representatives, including Democratic Reps. Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett of Austin, spoke at the Capitol.
Doggett placed blame on Trump and congressional Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown. He also urged participants to get involved in the upcoming November election.
“Now is the time for each person to personally engage,” he said. “The ultimate check on tyranny is found at the ballot box.”
Local activist Shelby Evans spoke from the Capitol steps dressed in bright orange butterfly wings.
“The only monarch I’m embracing today is a butterfly,” she said.
She urged the crowd to invite others to participate in political activism: “Get out there and pollinate.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard members would be deployed to Austin to respond to any violence associated with the No Kings event. On Saturday, state troopers were stationed at entrances to the Capitol grounds inspecting bags.
After a peaceful rally at the Capitol, event organizers led the crowd on a march down Congress Avenue to Auditorium Shores, where dozens of community organizations gathered to meet participants and engage them in local causes.
Folks crossing the bridge now toward Auditorium Shores after a peaceful march from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/kfV91ttjmU— Olivia Aldridge (@ojaldridge) October 18, 2025
