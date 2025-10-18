© 2025 KUT Public Media

'Now is the time to personally engage': Thousands join 'No Kings Day' protest in Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Olivia Aldridge
Published October 18, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
A large crowd holding signs reading things such as No Kings and The Pilgrims Were Illegal gather together at a protest.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Crowds gather at the Capitol for the "No Kings Day" protest.

Thousands of people gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to participate in a “No Kings Day” protest, part of a nationwide movement to push back against policies linked to the Trump administration.

Local organizers and representatives, including Democratic Reps. Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett of Austin, spoke at the Capitol.

Doggett placed blame on Trump and congressional Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown. He also urged participants to get involved in the upcoming November election.

“Now is the time for each person to personally engage,” he said. “The ultimate check on tyranny is found at the ballot box.”

Two women with arms raised in the arm yell as they march down a street with a large group of others who are holding signs and U.S. flags.
Kennedy Weatherby
/
KUT News
Morgan-Starr Flores, left, and Alicia Marisol Menders, right, lead chants as they march down Congress Avenue during the No Kings protest.

Local activist Shelby Evans spoke from the Capitol steps dressed in bright orange butterfly wings.

“The only monarch I’m embracing today is a butterfly,” she said.

A man walks away from a podium with a large crowd holding signs in the background and an U.S. flag in the foreground.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar addressed the crowd gathered at the Capitol.

She urged the crowd to invite others to participate in political activism: “Get out there and pollinate.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard members would be deployed to Austin to respond to any violence associated with the No Kings event. On Saturday, state troopers were stationed at entrances to the Capitol grounds inspecting bags.

A DPS trooper looks into a woman’s bag as she enters the Capitol grounds during the No Kings protest.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A DPS trooper looks into a woman’s bag as she enters the Capitol grounds during the No Kings protest.

After a peaceful rally at the Capitol, event organizers led the crowd on a march down Congress Avenue to Auditorium Shores, where dozens of community organizations gathered to meet participants and engage them in local causes.

A holds a flower to symbolize Ukraine and Lady liberty during a No Kings protest as she walks with a group of people.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Lucinda Kapral holds a flower which she said symbolizes Ukraine and Lady liberty as she marches during the No Kings protest.

This story will be updated.
Olivia Aldridge
Olivia Aldridge is KUT's health care reporter.
