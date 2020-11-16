Donald Trump

-
In a statement, Republicans Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield said they had "not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."
The full hand recount of the state's 5 million presidential votes resulted in a slight narrowing of Joe Biden's lead over President Trump, but not nearly enough to change the result.
President Trump, who has refused to accept the results of the White House race, tweeted that Krebs had been terminated "effective immediately."
Builders are hurrying to get as many miles completed as possible before President-elect Joe Biden can cancel contracts. Biden has said his administration would stop building the wall.
"The claims are baseless, and at this point folks are grasping at straws," said one secretary of state, of the Trump campaign's legal strategy.
President Trump slumped in polls and fundraising — and lost 10 days when he caught the coronavirus. He threw everything into reaching for a come-from-behind win, but Democrat Joe Biden beat him.
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
The vote counting continues in four key states as Joe Bidens closes in on the electoral votes needed for victory. Follow NPR's live election coverage.
"I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers," Trump said. But the vote totals are never fully counted the same day.
A Biden-Harris campaign bus was surrounded on the highway Friday by a caravan of vehicles flying Trump flags. The incident rattled the Biden campaign, which canceled at least one event afterward.