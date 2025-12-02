A Tribute to the late Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore presentation of a conversation he had with the late Shirley A. Chisholm.

Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to Congress and an outspoken advocate for women and minorities during her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was known as a politician who refused to allow fellow politicians, including the male-dominated Congressional Black Caucus, to sway her from her goals.

Chisholm talks about becoming a politician, running for the Democratic Presidential nomination, being an opponent of the draft, supporting increases for education and health care, and advocating for the needs of minorities.

