Life & Arts

Remembering Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm, Life and Legacy

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
IBA_nologo.jpg
Shirley A. Chisholm.jpeg
Shirley A. Chisholm, former Congresswoman, New York 12th Congressional District

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Shirley A. Chisholm, former Congresswoman, New York 12th Congressional District.

In 1968, Chisholm became the first African American woman elected to Congress. In 1972, she became the first major-party African American candidate for President of the United States and the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

She was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Chisholm died on January 1, 2005. She was 80.

Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
