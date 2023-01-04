Remembering Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm, Life and Legacy

Shirley A. Chisholm, former Congresswoman, New York 12th Congressional District

Shirley A. Chisholm, former Congresswoman, New York 12th Congressional District.

In 1968, Chisholm became the first African American woman elected to Congress. In 1972, she became the first major-party African American candidate for President of the United States and the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

She was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Chisholm died on January 1, 2005. She was 80.

