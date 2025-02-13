© 2025 KUT Public Media

Rattlesnakes slithered around the Texas Capitol this week, making friends along the way

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Minasi
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:18 PM CST
A crowd of people on a second floor balcony and throughout an outdoor rotunda at the Texas Capitol look on as individuals wearing red vests and thick snake proof boots and holding metal poles corral a group of western diamondback rattlesnakes into the center of the space.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Natalie Garcia reacts as a western diamondback rattlesnake is draped over her shoulders by Sweetwater Jaycee Blake Stephens at the Texas State Capitol Building. The Jaycee's were visiting the Capitol to kickoff their annual Rattlesnake Round-Up which takes place during the second weekend in March.

Amid intermittent rain, clouds and spots of sun, the Sweetwater Jaycees visited the Texas Capitol this week with three boxes of western diamondback rattlesnakes in tow.

For nearly 30 years, members of the Sweetwater Jaycees, a chapter of the Texas Junior Chamber, have been traveling to Austin to promote their World's Largest Rattlesnake Roundup event in Sweetwater, Texas.

In the Capitol’s outdoor rotunda, the group's members drape rattlesnakes over the shoulders of visitors for photos while sharing information about the snakes — from safety tips to answers about how they taste.

“Rattlesnakes are not aggressive. They don’t want to have to bite you, they’re only doing it because you’re there, and in the way,” said Del Riley, Sweetwater Jaycees' public relations chair.

The World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup has been drawing crowds from around the world since 1958. This year's event will be held March 14 to 16. Riley said an average of 4,000 pounds of rattlesnakes are processed and sold each year through the roundup for food, snakeskin products, and anti-venom. There are also demonstrations of snake handling, snake milking, a cook shack that fries the snakes and guided snake hunts.

A woman with dark hair, laughs nervously and closes her eyes while posing for a photo with a western diamondback rattlesnake that is being draped across her shoulders by a laughing man in a red vest.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Natalie Garcia reacts as a western diamondback rattlesnake is draped over her shoulders by Sweetwater Jaycee Blake Stephens at the Texas Capitol.
A close up photo shows a western diamondback rattlesnake's venomous fangs exposed by a man who is holding a metal pole to the inside of the snake's mouth while gripping its head with his hand.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A Sweetwater Jaycee displays a western diamondback rattlesnake’s fangs during a demo.
A bearded man holds the rail of an eastern diamondback rattlesnake with one hand while lifting up the rest of the snake with a metal pole to show the snake to a group of three women facing away from the camera.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Sweetwater Jaycee Del Riley holds up an eastern diamondback rattlesnake so a visitor can get a better look.
Six rattlesnakes are pictured from above, coiled up in a group on top of an inlaid star on the floor with gold metal letters spelling in a circle around the star: TEXAS.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Western diamondback rattlesnakes, along with one eastern diamondback rattlesnake, are pictured in the center of the outdoor rotunda of the Texas Capitol.
A western diamondback rattlesnake is pictured up close, coiled on itself and flicking its black tongue out.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A western diamondback rattlesnake sticks out its tongue during a demo.
A man with circular glasses and a white mustache and goatee, peers sideways at a western diamondback rattlesnake's head that is positioned above his shoulder and being held by a man just out of frame.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Raul Liendo peers sideways at a western diamondback rattlesnake held by a Sweetwater Jaycee.
A woman's hand reaches out a single finger to pet the top of a western diamondback rattlesnake's scaly body while it is being held by someone out of frame.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Visitors pet a western diamondback rattlesnake.
From an aerial perspective a crowd of people is seen milling around an outdoor rotunda at the Texas Capitol, where men wearing red vests corral and hold snakes for people to interact with.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The Sweetwater Jaycees introduce a crowd of visitors to rattlesnakes in the outdoor rotunda of the Texas Capitol.
Austin KUTSnakesTexas Capitol
Michael Minasi
Michael Minasi is a photo and video storyteller at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email him at mminasi@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelMinasi.
