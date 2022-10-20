© 2022 KUT Public Media

ATXPlained-Podcast-Cover-3000x3000.jpg
ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Minasi
Published October 20, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
Michael Minasi
KUT
Snake Island is a forest on Lady Bird Lake east of I-35.

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island.

KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it? Why is it called that? So, Kane reached out to KUT’s ATXplained project.

Multimedia producer Michael Minasi spoke with Jennifer Hecker, an archivist with the Austin History Center, to learn about the creation of the island, which stretches back to the formation of Town Lake and the building of the Longhorn Dam.

In this video, Minasi ventures out to the man-made island alongside Staryn Wagner, an environmental scientist with the City of Austin, to experience the peaceful and eccentric culture that has taken root alongside the painted hackberry and cypress trees.

