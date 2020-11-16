-
After hundreds of lakeside residents protested the proposed draining of four Texas lakes, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority has agreed to hold off on...
A judge has temporarily blocked a water agency's plans to drain four lakes along the Guadalupe River where officials say there's a threat to public safety…
These Dams Needed Replacing 15 Years Ago. Texas Will Drain 4 Lakes Instead — Causing Other Problems.SEGUIN — Texas officials will start draining four lakes next week in Guadalupe County in Central Texas without a plan in place for when the lakes, and the…
From Texas Standard:The news that four lakes on the Guadalupe River will be drained next month has residents living along those lakes up in arms. The…
From Texas Standard:Massive flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey brought attention to some failing dams in the Houston area. Now, it appears…