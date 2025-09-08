KUTX Rock the Park returns with The Tiarras, Tribe Mafia, Tele Novella and more this fall

AUSTIN, Texas – Sept. 8, 2025 – Austin’s favorite family-friendly live music series, KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, is returning to Mueller Lake Park this fall – and everyone is invited to the party!

Get ready for high-energy performances, sing-along moments, and dance-worthy grooves from some of Austin’s brightest local artists. This season’s lineup includes The Tiarras, Tribe Mafia, Tele Novella, Joe McDermott and more – a hand-picked mix guaranteed to get the whole family moving.

Now celebrating its 15th season, Rock the Park has become an Austin tradition – bringing together neighbors, families and music lovers of all ages for free live music under the big Texas sky. This fall, the tradition continues with:

September 26



6:45 p.m. Austin-based Joe McDermott , called 'a Texas treasure' by the Texas Library Association, has dedicated more than three decades to entertaining children. His songwriting has garnered numerous Parent's Choice Awards and nominations

, called 'a Texas treasure' by the Texas Library Association, has dedicated more than three decades to entertaining children. His songwriting has garnered numerous Parent's Choice Awards and nominations 7:30 p.m. The Tiarras, the three Baltierra sisters, seamlessly weave together elements of rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae and blues, to deliver genre-defying sound.

October 24



6:45 p.m. The Telephone Company , promises to deliver energetic and ridiculous songs.

, promises to deliver energetic and ridiculous songs. 7:30 p.m. Hip-hop duo Tribe Mafia, who seamlessly blend diverse rap styles with a dancehall flair, combining cloud rap production, R&B-infused hip-hop, and understated trap beats.

November 7



6:45 p.m. Big Wy’s Brass Band , born from a love of jazz, delivers a frenetic mix of New Orleans standards and funky originals.

, born from a love of jazz, delivers a frenetic mix of New Orleans standards and funky originals. 7:30 p.m. Tele Novella whose pop music is infused with spooky melodrama.

Rock the Park is at Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater (4550 Mueller Blvd.). Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Hourly parking is available in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park. More transportation details available here.

KUTX 98.9 reserves a visibly marked bench at the perimeter of the amphitheater for anyone who needs seating due to limited mobility, including pregnancy. ASL interpreters will be onsite to interpret as much of the scheduled performers’ content as possible. KUTX Rock the Park strives to be an inclusive event. Let us know if you need special accommodations by emailing info@kutx.org.

KUTX’s Rock the Park music series is free and open to the public, thanks to our sponsors: Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Magic Pest & Lawn, Tomlinson's, Owl's Brew, Mother's Milk Bank, Odell Brewing and the Werd Company.

In its 15th season, Rock the Park is curated by KUTX 98.9 Assistant Program Director, Live Music Content, Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

###